Chick-fil-A offering fish sandwiches during Lent

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fin-tastic news! 

Select Chick-fil-A locations will offer the seasonal menu item for a limited time between March 6 and April 20 during Lent, according to a Chick-fil-A blog post

The Fish Sandwich is coming back, along with the "Deluxe Fish Sandwich and boxed 2-and 3-count fish entrees and meals, served with Waffle Potato Fries."

Click here to confirm that a Chick-fil-A location near you is offering these entrees.

Click here for more information. 

