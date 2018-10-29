Chickens can wear Halloween costumes, CDC says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite some headlines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is okay to dress up pet chickens for Halloween.

The CDC released a statement last week to clarify after multiple news reports were made advising owners against costumes for their pets. They suggest handling animals carefully to keep both your family and the chicken safe and healthy.

The CDC recommends washing the chicken's costume with hot water after it has been worn and washing your hands after handling the costume.

They also say you should make sure the costume allows your chicken to breathe and walk normally while wearing it.

The CDC released these other tips for chicken owners:

Keep chickens outdoors and never bring them in your house.

Don't drink or eat in the area where the birds live or roam.

Don't kiss your birds or snuggle them and then touch your mouth or face.

Children under 5 should not hold or touch the chickens because of a risk of getting sick.



