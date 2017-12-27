Child, 2 adults rescued after boat swamped in St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - U.S. Customs and Border Protection rescued three people from near the mouth of the St. Johns River Tuesday morning after their boat flooded.

While on patrol in the area, Air and Marine agents spotted debris in the water, then spotted one child and two adults stranded on the jetty on the north side of the river. Their boat was swamped by 6-foot seas and was being pushed toward the rocks.

A Coastal Interceptor Vessel, normally used to combat maritime smuggling in coastal waters and defend against terrorism, maneuvered within 3 feet of the rocks while a crew member tossed a rescue line.

The crew rescued the child first, followed by the two adults, one of whom had severe lacerations on his feet and legs. All three were taken to the Mayport Coast Guard Station, about a mile away.

CPB described said the water temperature at the time was 63 degrees and the three boaters were described as pre-hypothermic.

"Our agents are trained to the highest standards, and on days like this, that pays off," said Jesse Wozniak, director of the Jacksonville Air and Marine Branch. "The conditions were daunting, but they were able to get these people to safety,"

