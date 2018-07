JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A child attacked by a dog Sunday morning in an Arlington neighborhood was hospitalized with critical injuries, News4Jax has learned.

It happened just before 11 a.m. on Herrick Drive, just off Merrill Road. We were told a dog bit a 6-year-old girl on the neck and the injuries were life-threatening.

News4Jax was told Jacksonville Sheriff's Office homicide detectives were headed to the scene to investigate.

