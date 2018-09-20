Child from Westside day care center hospitalized

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Children and Families is investigating Thursday after a child from a Westside day care facility was hospitalized.

Jacksonville Fire-Rescue confirmed there was a transport about 11:30 a.m. from Tip Top 24 Hour Academy on Blanding Boulevard, just south of San Juan Avenue, to a hospital. Medical privacy rules prevent firefighters from giving specifics about the person.

State inspection reports show the center is licensed with a capacity of 45 children. An inspection on Sept. 10 found no violations. Previous inspections showed only minor issues with paperwork.

