Child injured after falling into rhino exhibit at Brevard Zoo

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A child was injured after falling into the rhino exhibit at the Brevard Zoo on Tuesday, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue officials.

Brevard County Fire Rescue officials said on Twitter that the boy was taken to a children's hospital in nearby Orlando and his mother was also taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

No additional details have been released.

According to the zoo's website, the exhibit is home to three southern white rhinos, a male named Howard and two females named Uzuri and Kibibi. Howard, who weights 5,200 pounds, joined the pack in October, according to the zoo, WKMG reports.

