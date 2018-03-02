Police: 5-year-old drowns in pool at Jacksonville apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 5-year-old drowned Thursday afternoon in a pool at a St. Nicholas apartment complex, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded about 4:30 p.m. to the pool at the Preserve at St. Nicholas apartments on Atlantic Boulevard, west of the Hart Bridge Expressway.

Police said the 5-year-old was found unresponsive in the pool and was rushed to Memorial Hospital, where the child died.

A second child was taken to Wolfson Children's Hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Sgt. Marc Musser, with the JSO homicide unit, said both children were in the pool together when an adult saw them and yelled to maintenance workers, who then jumped the fence and tried to provide CPR.

Both detectives and neighbors said the pool has been closed for several months. Musser said the gate around the pool was locked, and detectives are investigating how the children got into the pool area.

A woman who asked not to be identified said she went to apartment managers multiple times to complain about children sneaking into the pool.

“In daylight and nighttime, I had to tell them to get out. The gate was locked, and I’ve asked maintenance to board the area up to keep kids from being in there, but one maintenance guy told me that it was the parents' responsibility, which, I agree," she said. "Parents should be watching their children, but still, they should have taken extra precaution to make sure this didn’t happen."

Another woman at the scene became hysterical. She collapsed and required medical attention. There's no word on her condition.

