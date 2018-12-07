Child wanders away from Jacksonville day care, DCF says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A day care in Jacksonville is under investigation by the Department of Children and Families, after an agency spokesperson said a child walked out of the facility.

According to John Harrell with DCF, the child walked out of Blossom Futures Learning Center on Blanding Boulevard. The child was found safe.

DCF is working to determine how the child was able to get out.

Records show Blossom Futures is allowed to care for 23 children. It has only been open since Feb. 25 and has no prior violations.

