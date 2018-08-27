Children's Advil recalled due to dosage mislabeling

Pfizer Consumer Healthcare says they are voluntarily recalling a specific flavor of Children's Advil due to a dosage mislabeling issue.
According to the alert, the dosage cup is marked in teaspoons, while the instructions are described in milliliters, USA Today reports.
The specific flavor is Suspension Bubble Gum.
More details on recall :
- Children’s Advil Suspension Bubble Gum Flavored 4fl oz. Bottle
- GTIN #: 3-0573-0207-30-0
- Lot #: R51129
- Expiration Date: 11/20
For more information, please contact Pfizer at 1-888-275-9938 or via email at pchinfo@healthconnect.ca.
