Children's school uniforms among belongings stolen from Westside home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Children's school uniforms were among a plethora of belongings that a new Jacksonville resident said were stolen from her family's Westside apartment.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the break-in happened Monday afternoon in a neighborhood near 103rd Street and Blanding Boulevard.

Katisha Rucker and her five children recently moved into the apartment from Marion County. Rucker told News4Jax they thought they would have a better life in Jacksonville.

But now, Rucker said, her children don't even have uniforms to go to school in after their apartment was completely ransacked.

"When I got in here, everything was just all over the place, clothes thrown everywhere," Rucker said. "I was wondering what were they looking for."

Her children were at school and Rucker, a former school bus driver, was at her new job working with the disabled when their apartment was broken into.

"I don’t know (if I was targeted)," Rucker said. "I honestly don’t know."

Among the items reported stolen were a gun, TVs, a PlayStation 4 and expensive shoes.

"I had name-brand purses -- Michael Kors, Coach. They took all my purses, my duffel bag," Rucker said. "Two pairs of brand new shoes. My 4-year-old had a pair of Jordans. They took those."

But perhaps hard to believe, Rucker said her children's school uniforms, which cost about $500, were also stolen.

"One (uniform was) still in the package because he hasn't started school yet," Rucker said.

Now, the family is considering upgrading their home security, and hoping life in the new city is a little more welcoming than it’s been so far.

"It definitely wasn't what I expected," Rucker said. "I'm going to get some security and do things to protect my children."

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

