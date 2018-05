As a 'Thank You' to teachers everywhere, Chipolte announced it will be offering educators a buy-one-get-one free deal for Teacher Appreciation Day.

Teacher Appreciation Day falls on May 8. All teacher's will be able to grab a free burrito, bowl, salad or tacos with the purchase of a similar item between 3 p.m. and closing time.

Teachers must present their employer ID to receive the deal.

