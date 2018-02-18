Chocolate taste testers wanted

Do you love chocolate? Would you want to get paid to eat chocolate? Well, if so, you might be in luck.

Mondelez International, the U.K. firm behind Oreo cookies and Cadbury snacks, is hiring 4 new taste testers for chocolate and cocoa beverages.

To qualify, you'll need to have "tastebuds for detection" and a "passion for confectionery." You must also be "eager to try new and inventive products," as well as having a "firm grasp of the English language."

Those hired will work with a team of panelists to share opinions and collaborate to reach an agreement on tast.

To apply, click here.

