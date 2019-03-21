Christian bookstore LifeWay to close all 170 stores

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - LifeWay is going digital.

The Christian store announced it is closing all of its 170 brick-and-mortar stores before June this year.

LlifeWay sells Bibles, Christian books and other religious materials.

President and CEO Brad Waggoner said the store is making the modern shift of resources to a new digital strategy and will continue to serve customers through its network of direct church partners.

We called the location at the St. Johns Town Center and they confirmed it will be closed by June. There's also a store at the and Oakleaf Town Center.

“The decision to close our local stores is a difficult one,” Waggoner said. “LifeWay has developed close connections with the communities where our stores are located, and we have been honored to serve those communities. We will continue serving local congregations as they meet the spiritual needs of their neighbors.”

