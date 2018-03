KGO via CNN

TAMPA, Fla. - A spokesman for Cirque du Soleil says a performer has died after a fall during a performance Saturday night in Tampa.

The performer has been identified as Yann Arnaud, a longtime aerialist. Arnaud was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he died.

According to a report of WFLA.com, the company says all tickets bought through the website or call center will be automatically returned.

