City inspector begins suspension over military flag flap

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - City code enforcement inspector Melinda Powers started a 10 day suspension Monday in response to a military flag flap at a Westside dealership.

The City of Jacksonville said her behavior at Jaguar Power Sports was disrespectful and offensive. Further such behavior could result in her dismissal.

Her supervisor Charles Sanders was on a three day suspension from Monday through Wednesday. His suspension was for allowing the incident to escalate.

Both of the suspensions are without pay.

