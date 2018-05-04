City inspector begins suspension over military flag flap

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - City code enforcement inspector Melinda Powers started a 10 day suspension Monday in response to a military flag flap at a Westside dealership.
ORIGINAL STORY: City suspends code inspector
More Headlines
- City suspends Jacksonville inspector over military flag flak
- Jacksonville mayor says no more citations after military flag flak
- Man making cross-country trip after Jacksonville flag controversy
- City worker at center of military flag controversy has exceptional record
- Petitions call for Jacksonville code inspector to be fired
The City of Jacksonville said her behavior at Jaguar Power Sports was disrespectful and offensive. Further such behavior could result in her dismissal.
Her supervisor Charles Sanders was on a three day suspension from Monday through Wednesday. His suspension was for allowing the incident to escalate.
Both of the suspensions are without pay.
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.