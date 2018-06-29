City inspectors find problems at Animal Control, but nothing criminal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The city's Officer of Inspector General's report into Jacksonville's Animal Care and Protective Services found that the city-run shelter was giving nonprofit animal groups priority over private citizens in calls about animals in distress.

The OIG's 56-page report comes three years after an I-TEAM investigation into whistleblower complaints questionable conditions and gross mismanagement at the city's animal shelter. News4Jax reports lead to the resignation of the woman running the operation and changes which are now in place.

The report found, the shelter did not respond to strays animals at all if its facility was full. The report also documented confusion over the city’s use of the term "no kill,: and suggested that the city re-evaluate to see if that policy is an accurate description of its daily operation.

The report did not disclose any criminal violations with the shelter, but turned over information to the state attorney for review.

The report found that some of the claims made by whistleblowers were unfounded, including accusations that Animal Care and Protective Services was putting down animals and labeling them as sick or aggressive in order to maintain a non-kill status.

The city investigation also could not substantiate claims that sick animals were denied medical care.

The mayor's office has responded that it is reviewing the report and recommendations made.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.