City, Landing prepare for large crowds at this weekend's holiday events

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The violence this year in the downtown area, including the mass shooting in August at the Jacksonville Landing and a shooting in October near the stadium just before a Jaguars game, have had people on edge.

This weekend, more large crowds are expected for the Landing's annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and the Jacksonville Light Boat Parade along the St. Johns River.

On Tuesday, preparations were underway for the weekend events. Landing staff said all is set to go with the huge event planned for Friday night as they light the Christmas tree, as well as the boat parade on Saturday.

But some people worry that recent controversy over the riverfront mall, not only because of the mass shooting but also a continuing battle with the city over rent and other issues, could detract from the holiday events.

In the past, thousands of people have been drawn to the Landing to kick off a holiday tradition in Jacksonville with the lighting of the tree. It's still a go for Friday, but there has not been a lot of talk about it.

Some people told News4Jax that they're having second thoughts about the city celebration. Brandy Smith, who was visiting the Landing on Tuesday, said the recent problems linger in the back of her mind, which is why she's not planning on attending the tree lighting.

"Too many people for me," she said.

Others said they will be there.

"I know the police are going to be out here deep," Landing visitor Megale Mont said.

That's true. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office will be on hand at the Landing for both holiday events, and along the Northbank and Southbank for Saturday's boat parade, which also draws very large crowds all along the river.

"We always plan for the worst and hope for the best. And that’s all we ask everyone to do," said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Melissa Bujeda. "We want everybody to keep your eyes and ears peeled. If they hear talk of anything prior to the event, during the event or see anything suspicious, contact police, reach out to us. We need that information and help from the community to make sure it’s a very safe event for everyone involved."

While the Landing appears to be deserted, particularly with the food court now closed, some stores are hanging in. The city and the owner are at odds about rent and other concerns, but store owners such as Michael Cobb are hopeful it will be a successful weekend.

"I don’t think safety is going to be an issue," Cobb said. "The Landing has great security here."

A spokeswoman for the city said Mayor Lenny Curry decided to move the Light Boat Parade back to its initial presentation, which the Saturday after Thanksgiving, after two years of it taking place on News Year's Eve.

The spokeswoman wrote in an email to News4Jax that the city expects more than 50 boats to participate and a crowd of more than 20,000 on both the Northbank and Southbank of the river for the boat parade.

"As for the tree lighting ceremony, it is not a city event, so there is no city involvement," the spokeswoman wrote.

