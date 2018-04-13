City says Jacksonville fire marshal cleared of sexual harassment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville's fire marshal has been cleared of allegations of sexual harassment and creating a hostile workplace, the city confirmed Friday.

City officials admitted earlier this month that Kevin Jones was under investigation, but said details of the allegation were not being made public.

Several sources told the I-TEAM that the investigation centered around something he allegedly did to a female employee of the department.

The city would not say whether Jones was suspended during the investigation. But he will be back on the job now that he has been cleared.

Jones told News4Jax during the investigation that he could only say that information regarding his side of the story will come out when the city releases its investigation.

"Everything I needed to say has already been said," Jones said.

This was the second time that Jones was investigated by the city. In 2014, officials looked at his behavior when he used a derogatory term to describe the crowd at a Welcome to Rockville concert. He was suspended for 10 days after that incident.

Jones has been with JFRD since 1991. He was appointed a division chief in July 2013.

