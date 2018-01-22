City set to recommend Confederate monument contextualization committee

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Augustine City Manager John Reagan said he is set to recommend seven people to the city’s Confederate Memorial Contextualization Advisory Committee.

Although a decision was recently made by city commissioners to keep the Confederate memorial in place in the center of the Plaze de la Constitucion, they are working to narrow down the list of applicants for a committee that will be tasked with adding a display to better explain the history behind the Civil War display.

Late last year, 40 people applied over a six-week period to be a part of the volunteer committee.

Reagan said it wasn’t easy narrowing down 40 applicants to seven.

“What they all have in common is a desire to improve the community; to help fundamentally use this as a continuing effort to improve the reduction of race, hatred, bigotry -- things that are bad in our community that still exist," Reagan said. "But the future is bright, and they all share the desire to make it a better community.”

Reagan said he will present his recommendations to the City Commission Monday night

If approved, the group will hold a meeting in the near future that will be open to the public.

