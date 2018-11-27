City shelters open today ahead of freezing weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - City Rescue Mission is opening up its cold weather shelters to anyone who needs a warm place to stay.

Wednesday morning will bring our first inland freeze of the winter with temperatures expected to take a dive past 40 degrees.

Those who need a safe and warm shelter can check in to City Rescue Mission's New Life Inn on 234 West State Street, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. A hot meal, clean clothes and access to showers will be provided.

“We will not turn anyone away," said Jaime Davis, manager of emergency services. "We want to make sure that Jacksonville citizens without a home have warm shelter and a hot meal," added Executive Director Penny Kievet.

All overnight guests can stay in the building until 10:30 am the following morning or until temperatures rise above 40 degrees.

For more information, please call New Life Inn at (904) 421-5167.

