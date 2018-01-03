Civil War-era mortar shell found in St. Augustine

An old cannonball was found in St. Augustine near Dondanville Road and State Road A1A

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Attention all history buffs!

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said an old mortar shell was found in St. Augustine near Dondanville Road and State Road A1A.

The Sheriff’s Office bomb squad determined it is an 8-inch Civil War-era siege mortar.

Because it’s unknown if the cannonball still has explosive material inside, officials have deemed it a possible threat to public safety and was seized, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The bomb squad is working to determine if it still has explosive material inside.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who finds similar items to please contact their local law enforcement agency, as they may be dangerous if still active.

