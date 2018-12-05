Clara White Mission hosts Second Chances Job Fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - More than a dozen local companies will be encouraging second chances for job seekers with a criminal record.

Clara White Mission will host a Second Chances Job Fair on Tuesday, December 11, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. The job fair will feature 20 local employers and numerous non-profit agencies offering their services.

Job seekers can also enter a raffle to win a free bicycle.

The event is made possible through a city-wide collaboration of sponsoring agencies, which include Clara White Mission, City Rescue Mission, Prisoners of Christ, and many more.

“I am excited about the opportunity to help the homeless and low income get their life back, by inviting employers to hire our qualified attendees at our job fair. This joint community partnership with Better Together will help our clientele prepare, interview, and for some get employment on the spot. This partnership will reach individuals that would otherwise be overlooked if this opportunity wasn’t available at sites like the Clara White Mission. This is a hand up, not a hand out.” – Ju’Coby Pittman, CEO/President of Clara White Mission.

Some of the employers attending include UPS, Guidewell, Coastal Industries, Tivey Construction, Florida East Coast Railway, City of Jacksonville, Optimum Staffing, Burger King and Pizza Hut.

“The job fair is a real answer to real needs in the community and it contributes greatly to our city as a whole for people to have employment...and we get to meet some great people!” – Event Chaplain, Pastor Jay Harris, The Ville Church

Three Rivers Legal Services, a local non-profit law firm, will also meet with attendees to share information on criminal record expungement or sealing and offer services and advice free of charge to those with legal issues affecting their ability to get and maintain stable employment.

More information can be found by visiting this website: Second Chances Job Fair

