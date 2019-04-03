Clay County child sex crimes suspect captured in Texas

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A man wanted in Clay County in connection with the sexual abuse of a child was arrested Wednesday in Texas, authorities said.

Michael Chope, 55, was arrested on a charge of sexual battery against a child and other offenses linked to child sexual abuse, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Few other details in the case have been released.

The Sheriff’s Office praised the U.S. Marshals Service, Department of Homeland Security and Texas law enforcement, among others, for helping with the arrest.

“Our list of thanks goes on, but to everyone involved, we appreciate you,” the agency said in an official statement.

