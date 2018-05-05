Deputies search for shooter who wounded man at Cedar Bend Apartments

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Clay County sheriff deputies said they are searching for a man they believe shot another man during an argument Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say two men were arguing at the Cedar Bend Apartments when one pulled out a gun and shot the other in the stomach.

Clay County detectives are searching for Kraig Dontrell Long Jr., 28, in connection with the gunfire.

Deputies said they don't believe there is any danger to other residents in the neighborhood.

Investigators have not yet released the identity of the man who was shot or his condition.

