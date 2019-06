CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for 15-year-old Robert Daniel McGee.

Deputies said he left his parents’ home in Keystone Heights on June 2nd, after an argument.

He has been seen in the area with other juveniles as recently as of last week, deputies said.

He is not believed to be endangered, but his family wants him home safe.

If you see him, call (904) 264-6512.



