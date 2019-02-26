Clay County deputies searching for missing teen with autism

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Clay county deputies are asking for help searching for a missing 16-year-old boy with austism.

Nathan Darmany was at the AMC Theaters at the Orange Park mall on Wells Road when he ran away from his father. The teen was last seen running through the parking lot.

Nathan has low cut dark hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5-feet 08-inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.

When Darmany ran off he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black running-style pants with a blue and red stripe down the sides and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Darmany should call 911.

