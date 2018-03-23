Deputies locate guardians of child found alone in Oakleaf

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Deputies have located the guardians of a 3-year-old girl who was found alone in the Oakleaf area Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The girl was originally found near Oakleaf Plantation Parkway, not far from Plantation Oaks Elementary, around lunchtime, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies entertained the child while they worked to identify and get in touch with her parents or guardians.

About 2:30 p.m., the Sheriff's Office posted an update on Twitter, saying the guardians of this "sweet young lady" were located.

The Department of Children and Families has been notified, deputies said. It's not yet clear whether any further action will be taken.

🔺COMMUNITY HELP: We need the community’s help in identifying the guardians of this young child. The child was located just before lunch time near the 575 block of Oakleaf Plantation Parkway. She is currently safe with our deputies; however, her guardians cannot be located.➡️ pic.twitter.com/MRpyc84zjj — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) March 23, 2018

