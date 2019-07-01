Clay County deputy arrested, charged with domestic battery

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A Clay County deputy was arrested and charged with domestic battery, the Clay County Sheriff's Office announced Monday evening.

Details were not immediately made public. In a statement, the Sheriff's Office said in part:

"Due to this being an ongoing investigation, we have no further information to release at this time."

The deputy was not identified. The Sheriff's Office said it was "prepared to address the incident with the utmost diligence."

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.