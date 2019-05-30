Clay County garbage fees going up $15 per year

Clay County Commission hears from first-amendment lawyer Michael Kahn, who is opposed to the county's ordinance banning adult entertainment businesses.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - Clay County property owners will see an increase in their garbage bill next year.

This week, the Clay County Commission voted 4-1 to approve an increase of approximately $1.27 per month for solid waste removal. Gavin Rollins was the only commissioner who voted against the hike.

County officials said increases in overhead costs require the county to go back to 2010-2011 hauling rates when the costs were higher. They had been decreasing regularly since then.

Commissioners mentioned that rising costs could be an issue that could cause another price adjustment in the next two to three years.

Commissioners pointed out that Clay County's rate is still lower than those n neighboring St. Johns and Putnam counties.

