Clay County Sheriff's Office tweets update on injured traffic deputy

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's office tweeted an update that one of their motorcycle deputies who was injured on the job in April is doing better. Deputy Ron Jankowski was injured in a crash on April 22 on Kingsley Avenue, near Orange Park Medical Center. The sheriff's office says he is not fully recovered, but is healing well.

Traffic Deputy Ron Jankowski is not fully recovered yet, but he’s healing well. Many have been reaching out about his current status since he was struck on his motorcycle, as he was responding to a traffic crash incident. #CCSOFL pic.twitter.com/bXsVm0lEca — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) June 16, 2019

He was on his way to another traffic accident involving another motorcycle. He was seriously injured when his motorcycle was hit by an SUV, according to troopers.

The Sheriff's Office shared the update in response to community members reaching out to check on Jankowski to see how he was doing.

The 57-year-old deputy has been with the Sheriff's Office for 15 years.

