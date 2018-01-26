Clay County names teacher, school employee of year

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Fleming Island High’s Jason Poole was named Clay County's 2019 Teacher of the Year this week, and W.E. Cherry Elementary’s Stephanie Melton won School-Related Employee honors for 2018 honors.

The honors were handed out Tuesday at the annual Clay County District Schools ceremony at the Thrasher-Horne Center in Orange Park.

Poole, who currently teaches AICE Global Perspectives at Fleming Island High School, graduated from Western New England University with a degree in English literature in 2005. He began teaching at Fleming Island in 2006. Poole also coaches cross country, a program he started the year he started at the school.

Poole, who married to wife, Courtney, 2007, who is also a teacher at Fleming Island High School. Together, they have two children, 3-year-old Ainsley and 10-month-old Elliot.

“I am honored to receive this award. I am so thankful to all my colleagues and my administrative staff that have helped and supported me throughout my time here, Poole said. "There are so many great teachers in this county and I will do my absolute best to represent them."

The winning school-related employee, Stephanie Melton, is an ESE behavioral health assistant at Cherry Elementary. Melton grew up in Orange Park and attended Clay County Schools from Pre-K through 12th grade -- including years as a student at Cherry Elementary.

After working with children in a day care setting for several years, Melton was seeking a “different pace” with a more educational environment. Post-graduation, she heard about a job as an ESE assistant, fell in love with the whole atmosphere and applied for a full-time position as an assistant in the autism department. Stephanie has worked at Cherry for 10 years, while pursuing her degree in special needs education.

“Working with children with autism is more than just a job to me; it is what fills my heart with joy," Melton said. "It is truly a passion and something I feel I was destined to do. The decision to work toward obtaining a teaching degree is a natural next step. I am extremely fortunate to have a family that supports my passion and aspirations."

Clay County School Superintendent Addison Davis praised both of this year's winners.

“I am honored to work alongside talented individuals such as Mr. Poole and Ms. Melton. This prestigious honor is well-deserved as both employees have garnered the respect and admiration of the students, parents, and staff in Clay County," Davis said.

