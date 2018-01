ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A woman reported missing Sunday from her Clay County home was found safe, authorities said.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office tweeted about 6:30 p.m. that Jayla Nimmo was found unharmed following an hours-long search. The tweet did not specify where she was found.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies were returning Nimmo, 18, to her family.

