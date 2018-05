ORANGE PARK, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's Office has a warning for those looking for trouble: If you've got it, we'll find it.

The agency posted a picture on Facebook Wednesday showing a recent drug bust in Orange Park. Deputies found fentanyl, MDMA, cocaine, Xanax, marijuana and other illegal substances inside an apartment.

The Sheriff's Office is known for its over the top videos. This one states if you do the crime, you do the time.

