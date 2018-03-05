Clay County Sheriff's Office looking for man in Oakleaf area

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriffs Office announced early Monday morning there's an investigation in Oakleaf, near the 500 block of Drysdale Drive.

Deputies are looking for a white male, who is approximately 5’10” tall with a thin build. Deputies said he was last seen wearing a ski mask on his face, a black jacket with a red emblem on it, blue jeans, and dark colored shoes. The male displayed a handgun to the victim and then ran from the area.

Investigators ask people who live in the area be on the lookout and call 911 if they see anyone matching this description and/or have information as to where this person is. They're asking people to not apprehend the man.

