JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to complaints people were being shot with BB pellets. There is an active investigation in Orange Park.

Deputies say someone in a possible green sedan with a yellow license plate were shooting BB pellets. Deputies are working the scene near the 1500 block of Wells Road. They ask drivers to be patient when traveling through this area.

