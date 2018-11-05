Clay County teacher detained over concerning emails, deputies say

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. - An elementary school teacher in Keystone Heights was taken into custody after the principal said he sent her concerning emails, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

The teacher, an employee at McRae Elementary School, sent several emails to the principal, which caused the principal to fear for the teacher’s safety and the safety of others, investigators said. The principal, vice principal and other teachers told investigators their colleague had been acting aggressive and agitated for the past month.

Coworkers of the teacher told the Sheriff’s Office he was assigned a special math assessment assignment and asked for feedback from colleagues, the report said. He didn’t receive the response he wanted and became upset.

The teacher, the police report stated, began coming to work as early as 3 a.m. to send emails to coworkers. In those emails, the teacher wrote things like, “If I were the principal, I wouldn’t allow someone like me on the campus,” “I’m off my medications,” and “I’m spiraling out of control.”

He also sent an email to one teacher reading, “You didn’t help me with my project, and now I have you in my crosshairs," the report stated.

After seeing the emails, the principal contacted the Sheriff’s Office, and a deputy was sent to the teacher’s home to perform a wellness check, investigators said. While questioning the teacher, he told a deputy he needed help and that he was “afraid of what I might do to someone.”

The deputy took the teacher into custody under a Baker Act, which provides mental health services and a temporary detention. News4Jax is not naming the teacher as he was not arrested or charged with a crime.

