Clay County to consider whether its employees can carry guns on job

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - Clay County commissioners will discuss whether county employees should be allowed to carry concealed weapons on the job Tuesday.

News4Jax spoke to one commissioner who said he brought up this idea before the mass shooting

at Stoneman Douglas High School. But now, he says, it's more important for the county

to have this discussion.

The conversation is in the preliminary stages, but Commission Chairman Gavin Rollins said this would only apply to county workers who have legal concealed carry permits. Rollins said he believes county workers should have gun rights like everyone else, but only be allowed to carry where everyone else can.

This includes libraries or county offices where firearms are allowed. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services outlines where you can't carry a firearm even if you have a license. That includes any courthouse, polling location, jails, police stations, plus several other places.

The commission meeting is happening at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Green Cove Springs.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.