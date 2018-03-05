Clay deputies searching for man involved in multiple hit and runs

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday night they were searching for Robert Francis Ayers, Jr.

According to deputies, Ayers was involved in multiple traffic crashes where he left the scene of each.

The crashes happened on County Road 220 between Baxley Road and Henley Road. After the crashes, Ayers' vehicle was found along with his passenger, but he fled on foot toward the Coppergate neighborhood. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

If you know where Ayers is - call 911 or the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

