Coast Guard continues to work despite government shutdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - As the government shutdown continues, tens of thousands of active-duty Coast Guard members are heading to work each day without knowing when they’re going to get their next paycheck.

They are expressing their appreciation for all the dedicated service members committed to protecting our waters, even during this time of uncertainty.

The U.S. Coast Guard is the only military branch working without pay during the government shutdown.

Active-duty members got a one-time payment on Dec. 31, 2018, but their next payday, which would fall on Jan. 15, is still in limbo, leaving tens of thousands of military families fearing for their finances.

"Five kids, a mortgage, two dogs. It’s not cheap living anywhere anymore," said Melissa Waywell, whose husband is in the Coast Guard.

Waywell’s husband is a chief petty officer working out of the Coast Guard’s Cecil Field Unit.

"In the 12 years that I have known my husband, he’s never missed a paycheck," said Waywell.

"Just to know that amidst the government shutdown and the quarrel between the two opposing parties, that there are still people out there willing to sacrifice their lives and their livelihood without pay, that just goes to show you what us Americans are capable of," said Army veteran Irie Cameron.

Tomorrow marks the 16th day since the shutdown began. As of now, there still seems to be no end in sight.

