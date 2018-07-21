Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue 3 men from overturned boat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Coast Guard and good Samaritans rescued three men from an overturned Carolina Skiff boat near the south Mayport Jetties just before noon on Saturday.

Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson said the call for help came in around 11:30 a.m. from a good Samaritan on a nearby boat who saw what happened.

Dickinson said the good Samaritan had rescued two of three people on board the capsized vessel. The third person was on top of the overturned boat, wearing a life jacket and waiting for rescue.

Dickinson said the 45-foot Coast Guard rescue boat arrived and rescued the third boater. He was taken to the Morningstar Marina.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the boat to overturn. The names of those on board have not yet been released.

