Coast Guard rescues kayaker near Bulls Bay

Robert Horan poses with Coast Guard members who saved him when his kayak overturned

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Coast Guard rescued a kayaker Sunday after his kayak capsized near Bulls Bay.

Robert Horan, 52, from Mount Pleasant was pulled to safety after his kayak capsized and he hurt his shoulder preventing him from returning to shore.

The Coast Guard in Charleston was alerted when officers received a call from Horan's wife at 11 p.m. saying he had not returned from kayaking.

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a 45-foot Response Boat were launched from Charleston at 12:45 a.m.

The Dolphin helicopter crew spotted Horan just before 2 a.m.

He was hoisted aboard the chopper and flown to shore ,then taken to the hospital by a waiting EMS.

Horan was checked out and released with no serious injuries.

