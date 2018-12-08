Coast Guard rescues kayaker near Jekyll Island

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. - The Coast Guard rescued a kayaker Saturday afternoon near Jekyll Island, Georgia, after she was unable to make it back to shore.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston received a call from a 38-year-old woman stating she was kayaking, became fatigued and was in need of assistance.

The Coast Guard recovered the kayaker and transported her back to the Jekyll Island boat ramp, where emergency medical services was waiting. No injuries were reported.

