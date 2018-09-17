Coast Guard rescues man and dog from North Carolina rooftop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Coast Guard crew rescued a man and his dog, Lucky, from a North Carolina rooftop as raging floodwaters rose around them Monday.

The dramatic rescue took place north of the Cape Fear River when an air crew out of Air Station Elizabeth City spotted the pair climbing out of a van and onto the vehicle's roof.

"The man and the dog were initially in the van when the flooding began, but were able to get on top of the van and eventually the roof of a building before being rescued," according to the Coast Guard.

Dramatic video shows rescuers rappelling from a helicopter onto the building's roof, where they can be seen helping the man and dog to safety.

More than 2,500 people and 300 animals have been rescued since then-Hurricane Florence made landfall Friday, leaving at least 23 people dead across North and South Carolina.

