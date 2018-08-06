College student takes graduation photos with massive gator

BEAUMONT, Texas - A college student graduating from Texas A&M University posed with a 14-foot alligator for her graduation photos!
Makenzie Noland posted the brave and daring pictures online, which quickly went viral.
Noland told Fox 13 she interned at Gator Country, which is where she met “Big Tex.” Gator Country Adventure Park is the largest alligator adventure park/sanctuary in Southeast Texas, according to the website.
Noland will major in Wildlife Ecology, ABC13 reports.
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.