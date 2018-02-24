Colleges stick up for students suspended for protesting

Students participate in a protest against gun violence February 21, 2018 outside the White House in Washington, DC.

HOUSTON - A superintendent for a school district outside Houston, Texas reportedly sent out letters threatening suspensions for any student who joins nationwide walkouts in the wake of the Parkland Florida shooting, according to an article published on BuzzFeed News.

"Life is all about choices and every choice has a consequence whether it be positive or negative," Superintendent Curtis Rhodes said. "We will discipline no matter if it is 1, 50, or 500 students involved. All will be suspended for three days and parent notes will not alleviate the discipline."

Similar warnings were issued in nearby districts, BuzzFeed reported. One district in Waukesha County sent a letter saying students could participate if they were excused by their parents.

In the wake of the threats, colleges are standing up for the students, saying admission decisions will not be affected if they are suspended for protesting.



Here at @Yale, we are proud to support all students for participating in peaceful walkouts for gun control or other causes, and we will not rescind admissions decisions for students who do so regardless of any school’s disciplinary policy. Read more here:https://t.co/dX863n8v1K pic.twitter.com/Zixpoj3L1P — Yale Admissions (@YaleUGA) February 24, 2018

Students disciplined by your high schools for joining in responsible anti-gun protests—you won’t get your admission rescinded at @MIT - Policies, Principles, and Protests | MIT Admissions https://t.co/35btlmR66A — Joi Ito (@Joi) February 22, 2018

My Dean wanted to add his words of support to my tweets from Wednesday. He's not on Twitter, so I'm sharing a screen shot. #UVA #UVA22 #ParklandStudentsSpeak pic.twitter.com/wxcsJ4t0ZL — Dean J @ UVA (@UVaDeanJ) February 23, 2018

We will not penalize students for standing up for what they believe in or for making opinions known through... https://t.co/bG2qRB1Hiz — Tulane Admission (@TulaneAdmission) February 22, 2018

Dartmouth supports active citizenship and applauds students’ expression of their beliefs. pic.twitter.com/TlcKcQIxQ1 — Dartmouth (@dartmouth) February 23, 2018

