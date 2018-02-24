News

Colleges stick up for students suspended for protesting

BuzzFeed News reports suspensions for protesting won't affect admission decision

By News4Jax.com Staff
Students participate in a protest against gun violence February 21, 2018 outside the White House in Washington, DC.

HOUSTON - A superintendent for a school district outside Houston, Texas reportedly sent out letters threatening suspensions for any student who joins nationwide walkouts in the wake of the Parkland Florida shooting, according to an article published on BuzzFeed News

"Life is all about choices and every choice has a consequence whether it be positive or negative," Superintendent Curtis Rhodes said. "We will discipline no matter if it is 1, 50, or 500 students involved. All will be suspended for three days and parent notes will not alleviate the discipline."

Similar warnings were issued in nearby districts, BuzzFeed reported. One district in Waukesha County sent a letter saying students could participate if they were excused by their parents. 

In the wake of the threats, colleges are standing up for the students, saying admission decisions will not be affected if they are suspended for protesting. 
 

