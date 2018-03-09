Comedian Jerry Seinfeld coming to Jacksonville in May

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - America’s premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, is scheduled to perform at the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts on May 3.

Tickets will be sold for as low as $60. He will be performing his signature stand-up routine.

Seinfeld’s comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981.

His latest project is the Emmy-nominated web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

The tickets will be sold on ticketmaster.com.

Here's a SNEAK PEEK of what you can expect:

