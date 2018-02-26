Commissioner: School response times must improve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida's Agriculture Commissioner is weighing-in on the statewide response to the Parkland school shooting, saying Governor Rick Scott's proposal will make a difference.

Adam Putnam visited Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and spoke with some of the students. He said he believes lawmakers are searching for solutions and believes the legislature will bring change.

Putnam said one thing that needs to improve is response time.

"The response time is usually double that of the shooting," Putnam said. "We all agree that our students and teachers deserve to go to work every day in a safe learning environment, and what we've learned is that there are a lot of breakdowns in the system.

"The monster who shot up that school in Parkland was a walking red flag," Putnam said, referring to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.

Putnam said changes need to be made to the state's Baker Act laws, and more needs to be done to make sure law enforcement agencies are communicating over potential red flags.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.