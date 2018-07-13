Update: Atlantic Beach man with autism reunited with lost doll

ATLANTIC BEACH - Lost Emmy and Dustin have reunited!

An Atlantic Beach man has been reunited with his lost doll after the community came together to help find it.

Dustin, who has autism, lost his favorite doll, Emmy, and was extremely upset. His family turned to Facebook, asking for help.

After days of searching, someone found the doll online and bought him a new one! A friend of the family says the woman purchased the doll and sent it to his mother in the this morning.

Angela Hart posted on Facebook saying the mom who sent the doll has a daughter with autism.

"I Finally got a Tracking Number and an alert saying Emmy is at the Post Office! She was sent from a mom like me who has a daughter with autism AND whose name just happens to be Angela too ;) The moment I've been waiting for.... is EMMY finally Home?????"

The original post read: "We are looking far and wide for this doll. Dustin has autism and lost his favorite doll. If people can look in their toy boxes or maybe even their local thrift stores, he would be grateful! We have searched the internet and can’t find one anywhere. It sure would put Dustin at ease, and it’s also a wonderful thing to do for someone in need. Thanks y’all."

This story truly has a happy ending!

