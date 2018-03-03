Community asked to line processional route for fallen service member

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Social media post are asking for people in Clay County to line the processional route for Lt. James Mazzuchelli on Saturday evening.

Mazzuchelli, who was a Navy flight surgeon was killed last week in a helicopter accident at Camp Pendleton, in California. The 32-year-old was struck by the tail rotor of a helicopter.

The social media post states he will have an escort by the Clay County Sheriff's Department and Clay County Fire Rescue Department.

People are asked to line southbound U.S. Highway 17 from Orange Park through Fleming Island and Green Cove Springs to the Broadhus Funeral Home.

Tentatively, the motorcade is expected to come off of I-295 between 7:15 PM and 7:45 PM. They will exit onto Highway 17, traveling south into Green Cove Springs. They will turn onto State Road 16 W and proceed to the funeral home. ➡️ — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) March 3, 2018

