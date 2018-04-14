Community First Credit Union robbed in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Sheriff's Officers are searching for the man who robbed the Community First Credit Union on Merrill Road just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

Officer A.J. Blinn said the white man, wearing a yellow reflective vest and dark sunglasses, passed a note to a teller demanding money.

He was given money then fled on foot.

Blinn said the robber did not imply or show a weapon during the heist.

There were customers inside the Community First Credit Union during the robbery but no one was hurt.

The JSO is waiting for surveillance video from the credit union, but so far they have no leads on the suspect.

This makes the 50th bank robbery in Jacksonville since 2015.

